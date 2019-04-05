Mineral water producer in Azerbaijan decides on export market

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

Local mineral water producer is planning to increase its export volumes.

Gadabay Mineral Waters LLC, mineral water producer in Azerbaijan, has decided on a market for exporting its products this year, a source in the company told Trend.

The company will export its products to the Russian market.

"We plan to start supplies in the second half of the year, and we look forward to the demand and interest in our products in the neighboring market," the source added. "In the domestic market, our products under the Slavyanka and Gadabay brands are very popular and in demand due to high quality of water, and we will increase production volumes."

The company uses equipment from Germany and Turkey.

Azerbaijan is famous for its pleasant climate and rich natural resources. Since ancient times its people have not used a lot of medication, and rather heal with the help of recuperative water, fresh air, light and other home remedies.

Azerbaijan is rich in subterranean mineral and drinking water. Mineral water deposits of the country stand out for their therapeutic qualities.

Fortunately, there are more than 1000 mineral springs in Azerbaijan, mostly spread in the mountainous regions. This abundance of curative and balmy kinds of mineral water is a God-given gift.

Very valuable mineral waters are widely spread in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. It is not coincidental that Nakhchivan is called the "Natural museum of mineral waters".

As one of the most beautiful nooks of Azerbaijan, Gadabay is known for both its idyllic nature and drinkable watersprings. One of such well-known springs is “Novlu” located in Slavyanka village, Gadabay district. The water was begun to be bottled under the brand Slavyanka and Gadabay in 2004. Gadabay Mineral Water Plant, equipped with the latest technologies in accordance with the world standards, was put into operation in Zakhmat village of Gadabay region since 2010.

The production of mineral Slavyanka and Gadabay, distinguished by their rich minerals composition meeting world standards, made them recognizable in many foreign countries.

Having a powerful effect on the digestion process, the mineral waters also prevent people from forming obesity due to their natural chemical properties.

Plant exports products to Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Bahrain and Iraq as well as providing the domestic market.

Since 2014, a lemonade plant of Gadabay Mineral Waters LLC has started its activity.