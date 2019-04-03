Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Precious metal prices increased in Azerbaijan on April 3, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 12.0445 manats to 2,198.2785 manats per ounce in the country on April 3 compared to the price on April 2.

The price of silver increased by 0.2163 manats to 25.813 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 17.425 manats to 1,461.15 manats in the country.

The price of palladium increased by 34.7905 manats to 2,444.3705 manats.

Precious metals April 3, 2019 April 2, 2019 Gold XAU 2,198.2785 2,186.234 Silver XAG 25.813 25.5967 Platinum XPT 1,461.15 1,443.725 Palladium XPD 2,444.3705 2,409.58