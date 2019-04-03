Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
Precious metal prices increased in Azerbaijan on April 3, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The price of gold increased by 12.0445 manats to 2,198.2785 manats per ounce in the country on April 3 compared to the price on April 2.
The price of silver increased by 0.2163 manats to 25.813 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 17.425 manats to 1,461.15 manats in the country.
The price of palladium increased by 34.7905 manats to 2,444.3705 manats.
Precious metals
April 3, 2019
April 2, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,198.2785
2,186.234
Silver
XAG
25.813
25.5967
Platinum
XPT
1,461.15
1,443.725
Palladium
XPD
2,444.3705
2,409.58
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 3)