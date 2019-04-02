Azerbaijani banks increase investments in securities

In February 2019, Azerbaijani banks invested 4.22 billion manats in securities, which is 70.8 percent more than in the same period last year, Trend reports with reference to the Financial Market Supervisory Authority of Azerbaijan (FIMSA).

Since the beginning of the year, this figure increased by 17.75 percent.

The share of securities accounts for 14.1 percent of all assets of banks. For comparison, in February 2018, the share of securities in the assets of banks amounted to almost 8.7 percent.

As for the securities issued by the banks themselves, their value amounted to 1.77 billion manats, increasing by 4.14 percent over the year, and having decreased by almost 3 percent since the beginning of the year. Over the year, their share declined from 7.5 percent to 6.9 percent.

The total assets of the Azerbaijani banks in February 2019 amounted to 29.95 billion manats (an increase of 5.09 percent over the year), and the liabilities stood at 25.7 billion manats (an increase of 4.4 percent over the year).

There are 30 banks in Azerbaijan, including two state-owned ones.

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on April 2)