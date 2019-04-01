Export volume of persimmon reached $ 150 million

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Persimmon, a Chinese-born fruit specie, is one of the favorite delicacies of many people around the world. However, not all countries are suitable for its growing. In this term, Azerbaijan was lucky enough to have nine of the 11 climatic zones. Persimmon is grown mainly in subtropical climates of the world.

Azerbaijan has lately taken a number of measures to support development of agriculture, thus expanding the range of products sent for export.

Recently, Chairman of the Association of Producers and Exporters of Persimmon Gadir Yusifov stated that export volumes of persimmon have reached $ 150 million in September 2018-March 2019, Sputnik Azerbaijan reports.

About 200,000 tons of persimmons were produced in Azerbaijan in 2018, of which 150,000 tons were exported, and another 50, 000 tons were exported in 2019. Of these, more than 4,000 tons fell for March.

The sales markets for Azerbaijani persimmon are primarily Russia, Ukraine, Moldova, Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates.

In addition, Azerbaijan exports dried persimmon to European countries such as the Netherlands, Germany, as well as to Russia and Ukraine.

According to the State Statistics Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2017, 147,200 tons of persimmons were collected and the yield was 149 centers per hectare. The area of gardens under the persimmon was 9,800 hectares.

Approximately 70 percent of the world's 4 million tons of persimmon production appeared in China. A significant amount of persimmons are produced in Korea, Japan, Brazil, Azerbaijan, Italy, Israel, Uzbekistan and Turkey.

Although yet it is unknown who planted the first trees persimmons in Azerbaijan, the persimmon grown in our country has been named "Caucasus persimmon".

The reason for the wide distribution of this fruit is its qualities - relatively frost-resistant, beautiful, with attractive fruits, having high nutritional and healing properties, saturated vitamins and minerals.

Persimmon in Azerbaijan is grown mainly in Goychay, Balakan, Agjabadi and Ganja. New enterprises for the production of dried persimmon have been established in Balakan and Goychay.