Management changes in Azerbaijan’s National Depository Center

Changes occurred in the management of Azerbaijan’s National Depository Center, Trend reports with reference to the Center.

Thus, Talat Kalayev, deputy director of PASHA Capital, became a member of the Supervisory Board of the National Depository Center, while Orkhan Mammadov, financial director of the Deposit Insurance Fund, became an independent member of the National Depository Center.

The decision was made at a regular meeting of the Supervisory Board of the National Depository Center.

The Supervisory Board of the National Depository Center consists of five people. The Board is headed by Samir Ismailov. In addition to the abovementioned persons, Mammad Hasanli and Tural Bayramov are also members of the Supervisory Board.