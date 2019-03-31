Safar Mehdiyev: Azerbaijani Customs will fully switch to e-commerce

By Trend

The great achievements made in the field of customs in Azerbaijan are a result of the reforms carried out in the country, Safar Mehdiyev, chairman of the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan, said at an international conference titled "Economic Reforms: Development and Diversification of Entrepreneurship" in Baku on March 29, 2019, Trend reports.

As a result of the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan, more than 230 billion dollars have been invested in the country's economy over the past 15 years, more than $110 billion of which accounted for foreign investments, according to Mehdiyev.

He further noted that work is being carried out by the Customs Committee for the simplification of export and import operations, and important measures are being taken to this end.

"Measures are being implemented for a full transition to e-commerce. Today, the services provided by the Customs Committee of Azerbaijan are comparable to the services provided by customs committees of the leading countries of the world," Mehdiyev said.

The head of the SCC also stressed that the committee has been performing operations only via bank transfer over the past 3 years.

Mehdiyev also noted that the use of the Green Corridor system is the result of successful reforms carried out in the country.

"Thanks to this system, businessmen will be able to carry out customs operations without the influence of the human factor. All these measures help minimize contact between officials and citizens," he said.

The committee chairman went on to say that one of the main achievements of the country in recent years has been the initiative aimed at turning oil capital into human capital.

"Training of specialists and personnel is the basis for the development of any sector of the economy, and it is not for nothing that much attention is paid to it," the chairman said.

An international conference titled "Economic Reforms: Development and Diversification of Entrepreneurship" was held in Baku on March 29, 2019. The conference was organized by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications of Azerbaijan and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The main objectives of the conference are to further strengthen ties between the Eurasian region and OECD countries, expand cooperation in the economic and social development of the region, and discuss ways to solve existing problems in these areas.

The conference was attended by high-ranking representatives of the government of Azerbaijan and international organizations.