Diglas shopping center businessmen to receive money compensations

By Trend





Entrepreneurs who suffered losses as a result of the fire that occurred March 26 in the Diglas shopping center in Nizami district in Baku, will be able to get financial support from the government through Kapital Bank, Deputy Economy Minister Niyazi Safarov said at a meeting with entrepreneurs, Trendreports March 29.

He said that especially for this purpose, accounts for entrepreneurs will be opened in the bank and they will be able to receive the bank’s plastic cards.

Financial assistance will be provided in two stages - initially, entrepreneurs will receive a certain part of the amount, and then, after all amount of damage is defined, they will get the remaining part of the funds, he noted.

In turn, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev noted that entrepreneurs will be able to get preferential loans through the Entrepreneurship Development Fund.

He stressed that the main goal for now is to collect all the necessary information within three days, check it and start the relevant work from next week.

A working group was created upon Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions to assist and support the entrepreneurs who suffered losses as a result of the fire. The working group will receive the entrepreneurs until March 31.

Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Niyazi Safarov, head of the ministry’s office Orkhan Novruzov, chairman of Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Orkhan Mammadov and representatives of other structures controlled by the ministry are taking part in the meeting.

The representatives of the ministry are receiving citizens one by one and listening to the problems of each entrepreneur separately. Following the meeting, they are provided with the necessary contacts for further communication.