Azerbaijani ministry meets businessmen who suffered from fire in Diglas shopping center

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy is holding a meeting with the entrepreneurs who suffered losses as a result of the fire in the Diglas shopping center in Baku on March 26, Trend reports on March 29.

Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Niyazi Safarov, head of the ministry’s office Orkhan Novruzov, chairman of Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Orkhan Mammadov and representatives of other structures controlled by the ministry are taking part in the meeting.

A working group was created upon Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions to assist and support the entrepreneurs who suffered losses as a result of the fire. The working group will receive the entrepreneurs until March 31.

The representatives of the ministry are receiving citizens one by one and listening to the problems of each entrepreneur separately. Following the meeting, they are provided with the necessary contacts for further communication.

“The Azerbaijani government will make every effort to provide the entrepreneurs who have suffered losses as a result of the fire with jobs,” Safarov added.

