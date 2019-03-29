AZAL, S7 Airlines expand cooperation

By Trend





Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) plans to expand cooperation on code-sharing (agreement on joint commercial operation of a flight by two or more airlines) with Russia’s S7 Airlines at the beginning of the summer season, Trend reports referring to Routes Online website.

It is noted that code-sharing will extend to the following flights from March 31, 2019: Moscow (Domodedovo) - Adler (Sochi), Moscow (Domodedovo) - Chelyabinsk, Moscow (Domodedovo) - Mineralnye Vody, Moscow (Domodedovo) - St. Petersburg, Moscow (Domodedovo) - Ufa.

Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC is the largest airline in Azerbaijan. Founded on April 7, 1992, the airline is the first national airline established after Azerbaijan gained independence.