Minister: First DOST Center to open in Azerbaijan in coming days

By Trend





The opening of the first Centers for Sustainable and Operational Social Security (DOST) will take place in the coming days, Azerbaijani Labor and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev said at a meeting with foreign diplomats on social reforms in the country, Trend reports.

The minister noted that the construction of the center building has already been completed. The creation of DOST centers will allow collecting all services of the ministry in a single place, Babayev added.

He also raised the issue of automating the assignment of benefits and pensions. The minister reminded that from Jan. 1, pensions are assigned automatically, and from April 1, the automatic allocation of disability benefits will begin. In addition, there are plans to automate the system of social benefits.

The DOST centers are established with the aim of rendering social services (employment, social security, targeted social assistance, pensions, social insurance and other services) through simplified procedures.

In 2019-2025, 31 DOST centers are planned to be established in Baku and the country’s districts: five in Baku, two in Sumgayit and Ganja, and the rest in the country’s other districts.