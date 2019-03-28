SOCAR to get 100,000 tons of Urals crude from Surgutneftegaz

By Trend





Russia’s Surgutneftegaz on March 27 awarded a spot tender to sell a Urals cargo loading from Primorsk port on April 10-11 to Azerbaijan’s SOCAR, traders said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Reportedly, the cargo of 100,000 tons was added to the Primorsk loading plan in April on March 26.

SOCAR purchased the cargo to supply its new Star refinery in Turkey, traders said. The plant is expected to reach its full production capacity in April.

The opening ceremony of the Star oil refinery took place on October 19, 2018 in Izmir, Turkey.

The total refining capacity of the refinery will be 10 million tons, and Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR is the main supplier of crude for the refinery. The refinery will significantly reduce the dependence of Turkey on imports of petrochemical products.

The refinery worth $6.3 billion, built by SOCAR in the Aliaga District of Izmir, will produce 1.6 million tons of naphtha, 1.6 million tons of aviation fuel, 4.8 million tons of low-sulfur diesel, 700,000 tons of petroleum coke, 420,000 tons of mixed xylene and 160,000 tons of sulfur.