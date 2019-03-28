Bill on tourism under development

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

The State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan is working to create a bill on tourism, head of the State Agency’s office Kanan Gasimov said.

As he noted, the document is aimed at stimulating the tourism sector, as well as its qualitative development.

"The document is now at the development stage, and we plan to complete the work on it before the end of this year," said Gasimov.

He noted that currently the agency is actively working in this direction, applying international experience, as well as taking into account the important quality standards necessary for the effective promotion of the tourism industry in the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, deputy director general of the tax policy department at the Ministry of Taxes Nijat Imanov talked on how the recent changes in tax code affected the tourism industry.

He said that these changes caused some problems with travel agencies in Azerbaijan.

In particular, according to Imanov, due to the recent changes in the Tax Code, there were problems with the use of electronic invoices by travel agencies. However, the department managed to solve these problems promptly.

He noted that every year changes are made in the tax legislation of Azerbaijan, and any innovations are aimed at facilitating the activities of entrepreneurs.

Imanov stated that all changes are aimed both at eliminating the shadow economy in this area and at creating preferential conditions for the development of the tourism sector.

“Of course, most changes in tax legislation were aimed at supporting business entities, and, in general, at supporting the development of business areas. Taxes are a balancing tool, therefore, innovations in legislation relating directly to the field of entrepreneurship are also related to the tourism sector,” said Imanov.

The Deputy Director General also noted that the Ministry of Taxes is actively involved in solving the problems of business entities in the field of tourism.