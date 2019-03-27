Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on March 27, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 11.832 manats to 2,234.9645 manats per ounce in the country on March 27 compared to the price on March 19.

The price of silver increased by 0.0189 manats to 26.1958 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 37.7655 manats to 1,463.6405 manats in the country.

The price of palladium decreased by 59.398 manats to 2,631.2345 manats.

Precious metals March 27, 2019 March 19, 2019 Gold XAU 2,234.9645 2,223.1325 Silver XAG 26.1958 26.1769 Platinum XPT 1,463.6405 1,425.8750 Palladium XPD 2,631.2345 2,690.6325

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on March 27)