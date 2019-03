Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

By Trend

The price of one ounce of gold increased by 13.3195 manats or 0.6 percent last week in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,216.47275 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold March 11 2,205.8945 March 18 2,209.813 March 12 2,204.594 March 19 2,223.1325 March 13 2,217.667 March 20 - March 14 2,215.3465 March 21 - March 15 2,206.804 March 22 - Average weekly 2,210.0612 Average weekly 2,216.47275

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.1779 manats or 0.7 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.1769 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver March 11 26.029 March 18 26.029 March 12 26.186 March 19 26.186 March 13 26.2427 March 20 - March 14 26.1269 March 21 - March 15 25.9619 March 22 - Average weekly 26.1093 Average weekly 26.1769

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 17.221 manats or 1.2 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,417.2645 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum March 11 1,385.7975 March 18 1,408.6540 March 12 1,404.03 March 19 1,425.8750 March 13 1,419.908 March 20 - March 14 1,419.313 March 21 - March 15 1,410.048 March 22 - Average weekly 1,407.8193 Average weekly 1,417.2645

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 58.735 manats or 2.18 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,615.2375 manats.