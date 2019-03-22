Investors show significant interest in Azerbaijani government bonds

By Trend

An auction for the placement of medium-term state bonds of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance worth 15 million manats and a maturity period of 1092 days was held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on March 19, Trend reports referring to the BSE.

Eight investors made 10 appeals for bonds worth almost 22.84 million manats. Bonds worth 15 million manats were sold during the auction.

The applications were made within the price range of 97.5871 manats (with a yield of 9.95 percent) and 100.3102 manats (8.8799 percent).

Stop-out price on competitive bids was 100.129 manats (8.95 percent) and the weighted average price was 100.2246 manats (8.913 percent).



The deadline for the payment on bonds is March 15, 2022.

($1=1.7 AZN on Mar. 22)