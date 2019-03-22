Snam, Tamoil to build 5 natgas filling stations in Italy

By Trend

Tamoil, the Netherlands-based company and Italy’s Snam, through its subsidiary Snam4Mobility, signed a contract to build a first batch of 5 natural gas filling stations in Italy, Trend reports citing a message from Snam.

Reportedly, the agreement will see Tamoil and Snam4Mobility collaborate on the design, construction, maintenance and operation of 4 new CNG plants (compressed natural gas) and one new L-CNG plant (liquefied and compressed natural gas) within Tamoil’s national distributors network.

The contract is part of Snam4Mobility’s initiative to boost the growth of the CNG and LNG distribution network in Italy, through direct investment and agreements with other operators in the sector, said Snam.

Italy is the European leader in methane mobility, with about 1 million vehicles on the road and over 1,300 service stations, which will increase as a result of Snam’s investments, according to the message.

Snam is Europe’s leading gas utility. It has been building and managing sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security for over 75 years. Snam operates in Italy and, through subsidiaries, Austria (TAG and GCA), France (Teréga) and the United Kingdom (Interconnector UK). It is one of the main shareholders of TAP (Trans Adriatic Pipeline) and is the company most involved in projects for the creation of the Energy Union.

Tamoil is the trading name of the Oilinvest Group, a fuel energy provider within the European downstream oil and gas sector. The Oilinvest Group refines crude oil and markets refined oil products primarily under the Tamoil and the HEM brands in Europe.