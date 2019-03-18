Azerbaijan's Azersun talks possibility of price increase for its products

By Trend





Azerbaijani industrial conglomerate Azersun Holding plans to maintain its pricing policy in 2019 at a stable level, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the holding Abdolbari Goozal told reporters in Baku, Trend reports.

He said that the prices for the company’s products will remain unchanged.

“We didn’t set any goals to increase the cost of our products, our task is to sell all our products in the sales market,” he noted.

He added that the company’s revenues have declined slightly, which is partially because of the competition in the market.

Speaking about the future plans of the holding, he noted that Azersun Holding plans to expand production lines at the plants operating in Azerbaijan.

“We also plan to expand the Al Market network in Azerbaijan,” he said. “This, in turn, will make it possible to create new jobs.”

He also dismissed rumors that the company doesn't pay its workers on time.

Azersun Holding was established in 1992. The scope of activity of the holding includes processing and packaging of tea, vegetable oil, trade and distribution, construction, production of cardboard and paper products, canned meat and vegetables, transportation and storage of goods, etc.