Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

The gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on March 18, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 3.009 manats to 2,209.813 manats per ounce in the country on March 18 compared to the price on March 15.

The price of silver increased by 0.0371 manats to 25.999 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 1.394 manats to 1,408.654 manats in the country.

The price of palladium decreased by 10.4125 manats to 2,631.8975 manats.

Precious metals March 18, 2019 March 15, 2019 Gold XAU 2,209.813 2,206.804 Silver XAG 25.999 25.9619 Platinum XPT 1,408.654 1,410.048 Palladium XPD 2,631.8975 2,642.31

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on March 18)