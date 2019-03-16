Minister: We try to turn good Iranian-Azerbaijani relations into excellent relations [PHOTO]

By Trend:

Iran and Azerbaijan are both trying to turn their bilateral ties into excellent relations, Farhad Dejpasand, Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, told Trend.

Currently, the Iranian-Azerbaijani relations are very good, according to him.

"But we are trying to turn these good relations into excellent relations," he said.

The Iranian minister added that the presidents of both countries have a serious will to develop bilateral relations.

Noting that the co-chairs of the joint committee of both countries have made efforts in this direction, Dejpasand expressed hope for the further development of the relations with the signing of the protocol.

The 13th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran State Committee for Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Affairs was held on March 15, 2019.

At the end of the meeting, a protocol was signed on the outcomes of the 13th meeting of the state committee.

The document was signed by the co-chairs of the Commission – Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev and Iranian Economic Affairs and Finance Minister Farhad Dejpasand.



