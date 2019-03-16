Chinese official: Azerbaijan pursues balanced policy under leadership of President Aliyev

By Trend





Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan pursues a balanced and competent policy and, as a result, has been able to establish itself as a reliable strategic partner and ally, Liang Jianquan, vice president of Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs (CPIFA), told Trend March 15 on the sidelines of the 7th Global Baku Forum.

He said that Azerbaijan has established itself as a leading country in the region.

China supports Azerbaijan’s foreign policy and also considers the country’s role in the system of international relations important, he noted.

China welcomes Azerbaijan’s foreign policy and its active participation in global processes, he added.

Holding the Global Baku Forum is a very important event, which vividly confirms Azerbaijan’s importance as a leading regional player, with which many countries want to build close and long-term cooperation, he said.

Relations between Azerbaijan and China are consistently developing on the basis of friendship and mutual respect, and there are good prospects for further strengthening bilateral cooperation, he noted.

The two countries have great potential for developing bilateral cooperation, and the Global Forum will give impetus to strengthening ties between China and Azerbaijan, he added.

The 7th Global Baku Forum kicked off in Baku on March 14.

The forum organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center will last till March 16.

Around 450 guests from over 70 countries are taking part in the forum. "New Foreign Policy" is the topic of the 7th Global Baku Forum.