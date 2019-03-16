OIC: Global Baku Forum contributes to strengthening Azerbaijan’s int’l image

By Trend





The 7th Global Baku Forum contributes to strengthening Azerbaijan’s international image, former Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu told Trend on March 15.

Ihsanoglu stressed the great importance of the Global Baku Forum, adding that the annual participation of incumbent and former heads of state and government in the forum testifies to Azerbaijan’s authority.

The forum contributes to strengthening Azerbaijan’s image in the world, as well as bringing Azerbaijan’s fair voice to the world community’s attention, he said.

The settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is an important issue not only for Azerbaijan, but for the entire Turkic, Muslim world.

Ihsanoglu added that the confidence in Azerbaijan in the world is growing every year, the country plays an active role in establishing intercultural and interreligious dialogue.

The 7th Global Baku Forum entitled "New Foreign Policy" opened in Baku, Azerbaijan on March 14.

The forum organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center will last till March 16.

Over 500 representatives from 50 countries, including the incumbent heads of state and government of several countries, well-known political and public figures are taking part in this prestigious event.

The issues of global and regional importance will be discussed at 10 sessions to be held within the forum.

The role of big forces in changing global politics, the challenges of sustainable development, Middle Eastern cooperation in the name of security, the role of science and culture in making modern decisions and other important issues are being discussed at the current forum entitled “New Foreign Policy”.