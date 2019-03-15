Turnover at Baku Stock Exchange exceeds 199 million manats

By Trend





Turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 199.3 million manats on March 13, Trend reports referring to the BSE.

Most of the recent transactions accounted for the placement of notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and amounted to 198.9 million manats. The deals were concluded at the price of 99.4388 manats per note.

Transactions were also made on bonds in the secondary market. The daily value of operations with bonds at the stock exchange amounted to 473,400 manats. During the day, deals were concluded on manat bonds of Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry (399,900 manats) and US dollar bonds of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR ($43,400).

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on March 14)