Daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange exceeds 4M manats

By Trend





Turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 4.04 million manats on March 14, Trend reports referring to the BSE.

Most of the recent transactions accounted for repo operations and amounted to 4 million manats.

The volume of transactions on the secondary market for shares of the BSE amounted to 40,100 manats. 68,800 transactions were concluded on shares during the day.

Deals were concluded on shares of Bakavtoservis OJSC ("Bakavtoservis" ASC), Orbita Salon OJSC (Orbita-Salon ASC), Gala OJSC (Qala ASC), and the International Bank of Azerbaijan OJSC (" Az?rbaycan Beyn?lxalq Bank? "ASC).

($1=1.7 AZN on March 15)