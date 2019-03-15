Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on March 15, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 8.5425 manats to 2,206.804 manats per ounce in the country on March 15 compared to the price on March 14.

The price of silver decreased by 0.165 manats to 25.9619 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 9.265 manats to 1,410.048 manats in the country.

The price of palladium increased by 12.597 manats to 2,642.31 manats.

Precious metals March 15, 2019 March 14, 2019 Gold XAU 2,206.804 2,215.3465 Silver XAG 25.9619 26.1269 Platinum XPT 1,410.048 1,419.313 Palladium XPD 2,642.31 2,629.713

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on March 15)