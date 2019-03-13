Azerbaijan taking all steps to minimize cyber threats: minister [UPDATE]

By Trend





Special attention is paid in Azerbaijan to cybersecurity and all steps are being taken to reduce cyber threats to a minimum, Ramin Guluzade, minister of transport, communications and high technologies of Azerbaijan, said at the 6th Regional Internet Governance Forum under the theme “Cybersecurity: Our common responsibility” in Baku March 13.

He noted that new technologies are opening the way to new types of crime, the number of cybercrimes is increasing every year. Given this, Azerbaijan has prepared a cybersecurity strategy for 2019-2024, he added.

He said that thanks to information technologies, Azerbaijan’s economy has switched to a new level, and the relations between the state and citizens have become more transparent.

He noted that information technologies, the internet play a special role in the development of the country. He added that more than 80 percent of the country’s population uses the internet, and 76 percent of them use broadband internet.

Speaking about cooperation with the United Nations Development Program, the minister noted that the organization supports ICT programs being implemented in Azerbaijan.

“These programs contribute to sustainable development in the country,” Guluzade added.

The 6th Regional Internet Governance Forum under the theme “Cybersecurity: Our common responsibility” is underway in Baku March 13 as part of the International Cyber Security Week.

Co-organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the forum aims to demonstrate different ways of using internet in order to achieve more fruitful and effective regional economic development and cultural progress.

The Internet Governance Forum provides a platform for exchange of experience and cooperation between local participants and international experts. It is also a good opportunity for discussing the current situation and future tasks in this field, as well as demonstrating interesting innovative ICT-related projects.