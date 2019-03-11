Agricultural fairs open on the eve of Novruz

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Agricultural fairs were organized in Baku on the eve of the Novruz holiday.

Agrarian products which are in a wide assortment and at low prices, delivered from various regions of Azerbaijan, are offered to the population of the country, Trend reports citing the Agriculture Ministry.

So, leading officials of the ministry visited fairs held in Baku and asked about the conditions created there. The head of the ministry’s staff, Agil Guliyev, told reporters that the purpose of the fair is to provide an abundance of products on the eve of the Novruz holiday and to prevent an artificial overpricing.

“Farmers and food producers put up for sale their products. Our observations indicate that product prices at fairs are significantly lower than market prices, due to the fact that farmers sell their products directly, without intermediaries. The Ministry of Agriculture provides assistance with transport and delivery of products of villagers to the capital who wish to participate in the work of fairs. At the same time, participation in the fair is completely free of charge for farmers. These factors help to reduce the final cost of products on the stall,” Guliyev added.

The head of the ministry’s staff also said that one of the fairs, located opposite the building of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, will work until March 21. Other fairs will operate on weekends, as well as from March 16 till March 21.

Generally, Novruz holiday is a traditional holiday, which celebrates the New Year, and the coming of Spring. Novruz is a family holiday. In the evening before the holiday the whole family gathers around the holiday table laid with various dishes to make the New Year rich. The holiday goes on for several days and ends with festive public dancing and other entertainment of folk bands, contests of national sports. In rural areas crop holidays are marked.

The decoration of the festive table is khoncha, a big silver or copper tray with Samani, green shoots from wheat seeds placed in the centre, candles and dyed eggs by the number of family members around it. The table should be set, at least, with seven dishes.