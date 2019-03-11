Increase in Azerbaijan’s daily oil production

By Trend





Azerbaijan has submitted data on the country's daily oil production for February 2019 to the Joint Technical Commission (JTC) of the OPEC monitoring committee, Trend reports referring to the Energy Ministry.

The daily oil production in Azerbaijan amounted to 806,000 barrels last month, including 722,000 barrels of petroleum, and 84,000 barrels of condensate, the ministry said in its message.

About 572,900 barrels of petroleum, 84,000 barrels of condensate and 18,000 barrels of oil products were exported daily.

The average daily oil production made up 793,000 barrels in January, and 792,600 barrels last year.

In particular, Azerbaijan produced an average of 814,600 barrels per day in January 2018, 806,000 barrels in February, 794,000 barrels in March, 785,700 barrels in April, 801,000 barrels in May, 792,000 barrels in June, 773,000 barrels in July, 774,000 barrels in August, 796,000 barrels in September, 783,000 barrels in October, in 801,000 barrels November, and 790,000 barrels in December.

The JTC was established on January 22, 2017 under the monitoring committee, created to monitor the countries' fulfillment of their commitments to cut oil production.

On December 7, 2018, an agreement was reached at the fifth ministerial meeting of the non-OPEC member and non-OPEC countries in Vienna to cut daily oil production by 1.2 million barrels. As part of the agreement, Azerbaijan has reduced daily production by 20,000 barrels since January 1, 2019.