Women's role in socio-economic life grows

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

The State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan announced statistical data on the female population in the country.

At the beginning of January of this year, 50.1 percent of the country's population or 4,999,100 people were women.

Last year 46.6 percent of 139,000 newborns were girls. At present, 17 maternity hospitals, 130 female counselors, 248 children's polyclinics and outpatient clinics are responsible for the care of women's health.

The share of Azerbaijani women in the socio-economic life of the country makes up 48.2 percent of the total number of employed population.

As many as 80.1 percent of teachers in general education institutions, 78.9 percent in secondary specialized educational institutions, 52 percent in higher education institutions and 62 percent of doctors are women. While 46.9 percent of students in general education institutions, 65.7 per cent of students in secondary specialized educational institutions, and 48.2 percent of university students account for women.

Women play an exceptional role in the development of science. Thus, 58.1 percent of the researchers are women. Over the last 5 years, the number of women with a science degree and a doctorate has increased 1.3 times. There are nine active and 12 corresponding woman members in the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.

According to preliminary data, the share of women among civil servants was 28.6 percent, and among entrepreneurs - 21.5 percent. Women engaged in physical education and sports made 42 percent.

The number of women deputies in the parliament is also growing. While in 1990, women accounted for 4.3 percent of all MPs and 10.7 percent in 2000, the proportion of female MPs in the country reached 16.8 percent.

In the last municipal elections, the number of women elected to municipality membership has increased 6 times to 5,236 and their share in municipal members is 35 percent. This figure was 4.0 percent in the first municipal elections.

One of the remarkable factors is the increase in the number of women getting driving licenses every year. Thus, while the share of women in the total number of people got driving licenses is 4.6 percent in 2008, the proportion of women increased by 7.4 percent in 2018.

Thus, Azerbaijani women are actively involved in socio-economic and socio-political life of the country.