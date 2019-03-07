Share of CBA notes making up most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange

By Trend





Turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 257.3 million manats on March 6, Trend reports referring to the BSE.

Most of the recent transactions accounted for the placement of notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and amounted to 248.6 million manats. The deals were concluded at the price of 99.4388 manats per note.

Transactions were also made on bonds in the secondary market. The daily value of operations with bonds at the stock exchange amounted to over 7 million manats. During the day, deals were concluded on manat bonds of Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry and US dollar bonds of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR.

In the secondary market of shares of the BSE, the value of transactions amounted to 224 manats. During the day, 448 transactions on shares were concluded.

The value of repo operations amounted to 1.7 million manats.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on March 7)