Creation of national social networks proposed in Azerbaijan

By Trend

Hijran Huseynova, Chairwoman of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan, considers it necessary to create national social networks to stand in the way of negative influences on the youth, Trend reports.

Huseynova said that the media plays a special role in the propaganda of family values, and television in particular. She, however, expressed regret that negative aspects are often displayed in television programs of social and domestic nature.

“It is necessary to highlight the problems of families, but the balance should not be disturbed, as there are many exemplary families. One of the most dangerous trends is that of people spending a lot of time online. This detaches them from reality, negatively influences the psyche of the younger generation, not contributing to the promotion of national and spiritual values," she said.

Huseynova also proposed to create and develop national social networks.