Azerbaijani State Committee on Property Issues to hold another auction

By Trend





The next auction of the Azerbaijani State Committee on Property Issues will be held on April 2, 2019, Trend reports referring to the committee on March 4.

Thus, 85 state properties, including 23 joint-stock companies, 29 small state-owned enterprises, 17 non-residential areas, eight unfinished buildings and eight vehicles will be put up for auction.

The joint-stock companies are located in Baku, Yevlakh, Aghjabadi and other cities and districts.

Seven of the non-residential areas that can be used as offices are in Baku, four - in Sumgait, three - in Ganja, the rest - in Agdash, Dashkasan and Barda.

Among the vehicles which will be put up for auction are BMW, Nissan, Rexton cars at the prices ranging from 400 manats to 14,000 manats.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on March 4)



