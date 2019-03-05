Cultivation of traditional apple varieties to be restored in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The cultivation of traditional varieties of apples and other fruits will be restored in Azerbaijan's Guba district, Rahim Ibrahimov, a specialist of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the country, told reporters, Trend reports March 4.

Presently, consultations are underway to restore the cultivation of fruit varieties for which there is a great demand.

Ibrahimov added that new, environmentally friendly fruit varieties will be grown in Azerbaijan, and specialists from the Ministry of Agriculture and the Academy of Sciences have already begun work on the matter.