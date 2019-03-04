90% of land along TAP route restored in Greece, Albania

By Trend





Around 90 percent of land along the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) route has been restored in Greece and Albania, Trend reports citing TAP AG consortium.

“In Albania and Greece, 90 percent of the land has been restored. In the countryside around Fier, production activities have resumed and, with spring, the trace of the works will be even less visible,” said the consortium.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).