Azerbaijan's Agency for Development of SMEs to strengthen support for business entities

The changes envisaged in the customs system of Azerbaijan are aimed at supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), but the Agency for Development of SMEs isn’t satisfied with the level of use of the mechanism of these changes by entrepreneurs, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Agency for Development of SMEs Natig Hasanov told Trend.

He was responding to a question about the problems that SMEs can face when working with customs authorities.

He said that there are no difficulties in the process of working with customs authorities in the field of small and medium business.

"The customs authorities are actively involved in the reforming process, which aims to support SMEs," he noted. "The problem is that entrepreneurs are very poorly informed about the changes in the customs system implemented in order to support them. Therefore, we consider it important to strengthen the information platform, including with the direct participation of the customs authorities."

The Agency for the Development of SMEs of Azerbaijan was established on the basis of the decree on improvement of management in the field of SMEs signed by President Ilham Aliyev in December 2017.

The task of the agency is to ensure the consistency of reforms, as well as the improvement of the business regulation system and the application of effective coordination, enhancing the role and competitiveness of small and medium-sized businesses in the country’s economy, and the compliance of the management system of this sphere with modern requirements.

As a single structure with special powers, through the Houses of SMEs, the agency will organize, coordinate, evaluate and regulate the services rendered by state agencies and organizations in this area.