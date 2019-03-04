Azerbaijan expanding coverage of simplified access to property services

By Trend





Real estate service centers will be opened in the Northern, Southern, North-Western regions of Azerbaijan, as well as in the Aran zone, Rashad Ablasanov, head of the Real Estate Service Center of Azerbaijan, told Trend.

The Real Estate Service Center operates in Baku. This service opened in early January this year.

He said that commissioning of the Real Estate Service Center is the biggest project implemented by the State Property Issues Committee.

"Along with this, we are also developing a new approach with respect to mobile and other services, which is primarily aimed at ensuring satisfaction of citizens," he noted. "I believe that the work implemented by the State Property Issues Committee in this direction was positively perceived by citizens."

Services in the Real Estate Service Center are rendered on the principle of a "single window". Services regarding all activity areas of the State Property Issues Committee are available in the Real Estate Service Center. All property-related services are aligned with international standards, transparency is also ensured, contacts of citizens with officials are reduced to a minimum, and this improves administration efficiency and will fully satisfy citizens’ requests.

He said that the future plans of the center also include an increase in the number of e-services provided to citizens.

"Forty of forty-six services provided by the State Property Issues Committee are now rendered online," said Ablasanov. "The transition to online services gives citizens the opportunity to receive records remotely. In the near future, it will be possible to get a record for real estate online. Citizens can receive these services remotely, and even being outside the country."