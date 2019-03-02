Assets of Azerbaijani banks slightly increase

By Trend





During January 2019, the assets of Azerbaijani banks increased by 0.3 percent (100.4 million manats), reaching 29.6 billion manats, Trend reports with reference to the Financial Market Supervisory Authority of Azerbaijan (FIMSA).

The loan portfolio of Azerbaijani banks amounted to 12.54 billion manats. Of this amount, the banks created reserves for 1.48 billion manats. Also, in the structure of assets, 1.19 billion manats accounted for cash held by banks, while 3.9 billion manats accounted for securities.

The banks’ liabilities increased by 0.2 percent (55 million manats), to 25.49 billion manats.

In the structure of liabilities, about 7.98 billion manats accounted for the deposits of individuals, including 5.5 billion manats for term deposits (a month-on-month growth of 0.4 percent).

The share of legal entities accounted for 10.57 billion manats. The total deposit portfolio of banks amounted to 18.55 billion manats.

The liabilities of banks to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan amounted to 369.5 million manats. As of late January, the value of securities issued by banks amounted to 1.84 billion manats.

The operating profit of banks in January amounted to 78.2 million manats, net profit stood at 42.6 million manats.

The balance capital of banks amounted to 4.1 billion manats, which is 1.1 percent more than in the previous month. General reserves of banks amounted to 281.5 million manats.

There are 30 banks in Azerbaijan, including two state-owned ones.

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on March 2)