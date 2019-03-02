Weekly turnover at Baku Stock Exchange exceeds 330M manats

By Trend





The weekly turnover at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on Feb. 25-March 1 amounted to 332.8 million manats, Trend reports referring to the stock exchange.

Most of the operations accounted for the placement of notes worth 313.3 million manats of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). A total of 3.1 million notes at a price from 999.4388 manats to 101.5624 manats were placed.

During the week, transactions on the US dollar bonds amounted to $146,600 (249,300 manats), while transactions on the manat bonds amounted to 19.2 million manats.

All transactions on the dollar bonds accounted for Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, while transactions on the manat bonds accounted for Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry and the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

During the last week, transactions on shares worth a total of 7,200 manats were also concluded in the secondary market of the BSE.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on March 2)