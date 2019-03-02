Azerbaijan, Poland to mull expanding exports

By Trend





An export mission of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs will visit Warsaw, Poland, on March 6-10, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

The export mission will include manufacturers of wine and other alcoholic beverages, foodstuff and cosmetic products.

Azerbaijani businessmen will hold talks with Polish colleagues and discuss opportunities for expanding exports.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Poland in 2018 amounted to 104 million manats, of which almost 8 million manats accounted for the exports of Azerbaijani products to Poland.