Baku Insurance company has new shareholder

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s Toyota Absheron Center company acquired a 16.8-percent stake of Baku Insurance company, Trend reports referring to the ESID (Electronic System for Information Disclosure) on March 1.

In total, the company acquired 1,449 shares of Baku Insurance company. The total transaction amount was 1.1 million manats.

Before the transaction, among the shareholders of the insurance company were Behbud Najafov (6.93 percent), Murad Rahimov (6.97 percent), Bank Respublika (57.9 percent), Diamond Motors (9.375 percent), Subaru Azerbaijan (9.375 percent), YeniMotor (9.375 percent).

No information about the shareholder who has sold the share has been reported.

Baku Insurance company has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1994. The company's insurance premiums amounted to 1.02 million manats, payments - 197,500 manats in 2018.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on March 1)