Container train may be launched on Minsk-Baku route

By Trend





Belarus, together with Azerbaijan and Russia, is working on the organization of a new project - a container train on the Minsk-Baku route, Trend reports via Belta with reference to the Belarusian Railways.

It is noted that one of the strategic directions for the Belarusian Railways is the development of export-import transportation of goods of Belarusian companies.

“For 2019, the plans include the implementation of new projects for the export of products of domestic companies along the Minsk-Baku route,” the Belarusian Railways said in a message. “Thus, for the development of the North-South corridor, the Belarusian Railways, together with the Russian Railways and Azerbaijan Railways, are working on the organization of a new project - a container train along the Minsk-Baku route.”

This project will allow delivering goods produced in Belarus to Azerbaijan in the shortest possible time (seven days) and at competitive prices.

The North-South corridor is designed for the transportation of goods from India and the Gulf countries to Russia, Western Europe, the Baltic and Scandinavian countries. Cargo transportation by sea through the Persian Gulf, the Suez Canal, the Mediterranean Sea to Helsinki is carried out within 45-60 days, while the North-South corridor decreases the delivery time to 20-25 days.