Raising efficiency of transportation via Trans-Caspian route on agenda

Cooperation between Azerbaijan Railways and Kazakhstan Railways was high on agenda during the talks held between Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Javid Gurbanov and his Kazakh counterpart Sauat Mynbayev on February 27.

During a bilateral meeting, Gurbanov said that there is great potential to improve the efficiency of transportation via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

Meanwhile, Gurbanov spoke about the projects being implemented by the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, upcoming prospective tasks.

He also stressed that there is great potential for increasing the efficiency of mutual coordination process via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Chairman of Kazakhstan Railways Mynbayev spoke about future prospects of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan Railways.

The issues of increasing the volume of freight shipping between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan by railway, prospects for the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route were discussed at the meeting.

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC (ASCO) also held a meeting with a delegation led by Sauat Mynbayev visiting our country.

The prospects of transport routes passing through the Caspian Sea and Azerbaijan, including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, were discussed at the meeting.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC Rauf Valiyev gave detailed information about the ASCO’s activity to Kazakh guests.

Valiyev noted that the company is constantly updating its fleet and intends to continue this strategy to ensure the increasing volume of cargo transportation in the Caspian Sea.

Chairman of the National Railway Company of Kazakhstan, in turn, underlined the strategic role of ASCO in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

The sides expressed their willingness to continue transport, logistics and bilateral cooperation in the format of working group.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) was established in February 2014 with the participation of relevant agencies involved in cargo transportation of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Georgia. Then, Ukraine, Romania and Poland have joined the association.

At present, this route extends from the Chinese-Kazakh border to the European countries, passing through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan and Georgia. The corridor has defined a single transit route along the entire route, with the principle of "single window" and container trains are successfully transported through the route within this project.

One of the most important achievements in improving the competitiveness of TITR is the commissioning of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway. It creates conditions for the growth of freight traffic between Europe and Asia, contributing to the development of cooperation and trade not only between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, but throughout the whole region of Eurasia.

Providing the shortest rail link between Europe and Asia, BTK plays an important role in the implementation of China's "One Belt, One Road" strategy and the International North-South Transport Corridor.

In fact, the BTK railway route is the shortest way to deliver cargo from the Russian regions located in the Volga, Ural and Siberian Federal Districts to the Mediterranean ports of Turkey, and further to the countries of Africa and the Middle East.

At present, the BTK provides transportation from Kazakhstan to Mersin port. Some cargoes are delivered from Russia to Turkey and Europe.

The total length of the BTK railway is 846 km, with 504 km running through the territory of Azerbaijan, 263 km - Georgia and 79 km - Turkey.

The opening ceremony of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway was held on October 30, 2017 at the Baku International Sea Trade Port.



