Potential available to improve efficiency of transport via Trans-Caspian Transport Route

By Trend





There is great potential to improve the efficiency of transportation via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, Javid Gurbanov, chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, said.

Gurbanov made the remarks in Baku during a bilateral meeting with Chairman of Kazakhstan Railways JSC Sauat Mynbayev, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC on Feb. 27.

Meanwhile, Gurbanov spoke about the projects being implemented by the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, upcoming prospective tasks.

He also stressed that there is great potential for increasing the efficiency of mutual coordination process via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

The issues of increasing the volume of freight shipping between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan by railway, prospects for the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route were discussed at the meeting.



