Gold in Azerbaijan drops in price

By Trend





The prices for precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on Feb. 27, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 2.0995 manats to 2,257.5660 manats per ounce in the country on Feb. 27 compared to the price on Feb. 26.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0413 manats to 27.0209 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 7.48 manats to 1,467.0150 manats.

The price of palladium decreased by 0.2975 manats to 2,643.0495 manats in the country.

Precious metals Feb. 27, 2019 Feb. 26, 2019 Gold XAU 2,257.5660 2,259.6655 Silver XAG 27.0209 27.0622 Platinum XPT 1,467.0150 1,459.5350 Palladium XPD 2,643.0495 2,643.3470

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Feb. 27)