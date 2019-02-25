Weekly turnover at Baku Stock Exchange amounts to almost 368M manats

By Trend





The weekly turnover at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on Feb. 18-22 amounted to 367.9 million manats, Trend reports with reference to the stock exchange Feb. 25.

Most of the operations accounted for the placement of notes worth 321.7 million manats of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). A total of 3.2 million notes at a price from 93.2756 manats to 99.4588 manats were placed.

During the week, transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for $500,840 (851,420 manats), while transactions on the manat bonds accounted for 37.42 million manats.

All transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, while transactions on the manat bonds accounted for Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry and the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

During the last week, transactions on shares worth a total of 35,300 manats were also concluded in the secondary market of the BSE.

Repo operations on manat bonds amounted to 5.5 million manats, and on the US dollar bonds – to $1.4 million (2.3 million manats).

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on Feb. 25)