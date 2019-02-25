TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijani producer plans to export medicinal plants to neighboring countries

25 February 2019 [12:15] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


Farma Shah LLC, a producer of medicinal plants in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR), plans to export its products to Russia, a source at the company told Trend.

The company is currently negotiating with potential buyers in the Russian market, the source said.

"We produce over 70 varieties of medicinal plants. In the future, we plan to bring our products to new foreign markets, mainly to the countries of the former Soviet Union," the source added.

The source noted that the NAR Ministry of Economy substantially supports the promotion of the company's products in foreign markets.

The manufactured products have a certificate of conformity issued by the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patents of the NAR.

The company uses modern equipment manufactured in Iran and China.

