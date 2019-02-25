Azerbaijani building materials producer eyes to expand exports geography

By Trend





In the second half of this year, construction materials plant Gobustone LLC in Azerbaijan’s Garadagh District plans to expand the geography of exports of bricks and cellular concrete blocks, intended for construction of big facilities and residential areas, a source familiar with the matter told Trend Feb. 21.

The company plans to begin exports to Russia, according to the source.

"In addition to bricks and cellular concrete blocks, the plant produces porous concrete, quicklime and slaked lime, as well as quartz sand," the source noted. "These materials are mainly sold in the domestic market."

The plant’s products are shipped to Georgia and Kazakhstan.

The gobustone porous concrete blocks were used in the construction of such facilities as Port Baku Residence and Port Baku Tower, 28 Mall, Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy, the National Gymnastics Arena, the administrative building of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan, Shahdag Winter and Summer Tourism Complex in the Gusar District, the Galaalti recreation center in Shabran and the Rixos Hotel in Guba.