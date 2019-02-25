Precious metal prices increase in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The prices for precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 25, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 10.7355 manats to 2,262.5895 manats per ounce in the country on Feb. 25 compared to the price on Feb. 22.

The price of silver increased by 0.2537 manats to 27.1554 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 39.423 manats to 1,444.0820 manats.

The price of palladium increased by 46.563 manats to 2,555.7800 manats in the country.

Precious metals Feb. 25, 2019 Feb. 22, 2019 Gold XAU 2,262.5895 2,251.854 Silver XAG 27.1554 26.9017 Platinum XPT 1,444.0820 1,404.659 Palladium XPD 2,555.7800 2,509.217

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Feb. 25)