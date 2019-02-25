TODAY.AZ / Business

Precious metal prices increase in Azerbaijan

25 February 2019 [10:48] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


The prices for precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 25, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 10.7355 manats to 2,262.5895 manats per ounce in the country on Feb. 25 compared to the price on Feb. 22.

The price of silver increased by 0.2537 manats to 27.1554 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 39.423 manats to 1,444.0820 manats.

The price of palladium increased by 46.563 manats to 2,555.7800 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Feb. 25, 2019

Feb. 22, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,262.5895

2,251.854

Silver

XAG

27.1554

26.9017

Platinum

XPT

1,444.0820

1,404.659

Palladium

XPD

2,555.7800

2,509.217

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Feb. 25)

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/179563.html

Print version

Views: 189

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also