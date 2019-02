Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

Trend:

The price of one ounce of gold increased by 1.564 manats or 0.1 percent last week in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,262.8445 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold February 11 2,228.7935 February 18 2,250.2900 February 12 2,224.382 February 19 2,250.3750 February 13 2,232.4995 February 20 2,283.185 February 14 2,224.892 February 21 2,278.5185 February 15 2,232.032 February 22 2,251.854 Average weekly 2,228.5198 Average weekly 2,262.8445