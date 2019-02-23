Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
February 11
1.7
February 18
1.7
February 12
1.7
February 19
1.7
February 13
1.7
February 20
1.7
February 14
1.7
February 21
1.7
February 15
1.7
February 22
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, decreased by 0.004 manats or 0.2 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9256 manats.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
February 11
1.9243
February 18
1.9230
February 12
1.917
February 19
1.9202
February 13
1.9271
February 20
1.9284
February 14
1.9176
February 21
1.9295
February 15
1.9187
February 22
1.9270
Average weekly
1.9209
Average weekly
1.9256
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0002 manats or 0.8 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0258 manats.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
February 11
0.0260
February 18
0.0257
February 12
0.0258
February 19
0.0257
February 13
0.0258
February 20
0.0258
February 14
0.0256
February 21
0.0259
February 15
0.0255
February 22
0.0259
Average weekly
0.0257
Average weekly
0.0258
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, increased by 0.0024 manats or 0.7 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3205 manats.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
February 11
0.3231
February 18
0.3219
February 12
0.3220
February 19
0.3202
February 13
0.3241
February 20
0.3215
February 14
0.3214
February 21
0.3194
February 15
0.3217
February 22
0.3195
Average weekly
0.3225
Average weekly
0.3205