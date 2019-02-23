Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

By Trend





Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.



Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate February 11 1.7 February 18 1.7 February 12 1.7 February 19 1.7 February 13 1.7 February 20 1.7 February 14 1.7 February 21 1.7 February 15 1.7 February 22 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, decreased by 0.004 manats or 0.2 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9256 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate February 11 1.9243 February 18 1.9230 February 12 1.917 February 19 1.9202 February 13 1.9271 February 20 1.9284 February 14 1.9176 February 21 1.9295 February 15 1.9187 February 22 1.9270 Average weekly 1.9209 Average weekly 1.9256

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0002 manats or 0.8 percent.





Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0258 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate February 11 0.0260 February 18 0.0257 February 12 0.0258 February 19 0.0257 February 13 0.0258 February 20 0.0258 February 14 0.0256 February 21 0.0259 February 15 0.0255 February 22 0.0259 Average weekly 0.0257 Average weekly 0.0258

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, increased by 0.0024 manats or 0.7 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3205 manats.