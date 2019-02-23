TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

23 February 2019 [15:55] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

February 11

1.7

February 18

1.7

February 12

1.7

February 19

1.7

February 13

1.7

February 20

1.7

February 14

1.7

February 21

1.7

February 15

1.7

February 22

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, decreased by 0.004 manats or 0.2 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9256 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

February 11

1.9243

February 18

1.9230

February 12

1.917

February 19

1.9202

February 13

1.9271

February 20

1.9284

February 14

1.9176

February 21

1.9295

February 15

1.9187

February 22

1.9270

Average weekly

1.9209

Average weekly

1.9256

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0002 manats or 0.8 percent.


Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0258 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

February 11

0.0260

February 18

0.0257

February 12

0.0258

February 19

0.0257

February 13

0.0258

February 20

0.0258

February 14

0.0256

February 21

0.0259

February 15

0.0255

February 22

0.0259

Average weekly

0.0257

Average weekly

0.0258

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, increased by 0.0024 manats or 0.7 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3205 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

February 11

0.3231

February 18

0.3219

February 12

0.3220

February 19

0.3202

February 13

0.3241

February 20

0.3215

February 14

0.3214

February 21

0.3194

February 15

0.3217

February 22

0.3195

Average weekly

0.3225

Average weekly

0.3205


URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/179541.html

Print version

Views: 142

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also