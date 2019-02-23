Russian Energy Ministry talks process of creating energy corridor with Azerbaijan, Iran (Exclusive)

By Trend

Presently, Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran are discussing the technical conditions of creating an energy corridor at the level of experts of energy companies, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"Following the discussions, the sides will determine the economic efficiency of the functioning of this energy bridge and make a decision on the expediency of launching the project," he said.

"If a decision is made to implement the project, the creation of an energy bridge will allow providing the countries with electricity during periods of its shortage in the energy systems of the countries," Yanovsky added.

In 2018 Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran created a working group to discuss the issue of uniting the energy systems of the three countries.

The working group consists of 18 people (six people from each country). The group must prepare technical specifications for a feasibility study for uniting the electricity systems of the three countries and a draft agreement on the joint development of a feasibility study.



Earlier, Azerbaijan and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding on the exchange of electricity in 2015.